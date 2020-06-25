Indonesia’s passes 50,000 cases as business resumes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The number of coronavirus infections in Indonesia has surpassed 50,000 as the government allows businesses to reopen amid increasing economic pressure. A government task force says the spiking case numbers align with the country’s increasing testing capacity. But testing is still lower than recommended for a country that has 270 million people. Indonesia started the reopening of businesses this month and will gradually reopen more through July. But many people are worried that the focus on health is being lost.