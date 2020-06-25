LISTED HERE: Schimmerling Injury Law Southern Tier hand sanitizer distribution

(WBNG) -- Schimmerling Injury Law will be doing a second round of hand sanitizer distribution on Sunday, June 28.

The law firm purchased several thousand bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute throughout the Southern Tier.

Here are the pick-up locations and times:

Chemung Canal Trust Company Parking Lot, 203 West Main St., Owego, NY - noon to 2 p.m.

Walgreens Parking Lot, 100 East Main St., Endicott, NY - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

American Legion Post 80 Parking Lot, 76 Main St., Binghamton, NY - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.