LUMA faces uncertain future after a loss in sponsors

(WBNG) -- LUMA, the projection light show that dazzles downtown Binghamton may not go forward in 2020.

Typically, the event draws tens of thousands every year. According to LUMA's website, the estimated one-night impact of the event is around $900,000. Organizers say a cancellation would be a huge loss.

"The economy has just retracted so much due to COVID-19 that people weren't able to come through on their commitments," said Joshua Bernard, co-founder of LUMA.

With more than one hundred sponsors, some backed out, including their biggest supporter.

"It really put us in an incredibly difficult position, because we were already halfway through these projects, we had a number of contracts with artists," said Bernard.

Including sponsors, the festival also relies on money from the community through kickstarter funding. With many sponsors backing out, sole funding from a kickstarter wouldn't be enough according to Bernard.

"Traditionally, a kickstarter only makes up a portion of what it costs to do LUMA each year. Even if we were able to raise that amount of money, it wouldn't alone allow us to move forward," said Bernard.

With the loss in sponsors this year, LUMA's future looks even more grim, organizers say it may be over for good.

"It's devastating to us that we're in a position now this late, this close to when we were going to launch our features, that we just can't move forward and it puts a real question mark about the future of LUMA," said Bernard.

Even with the bad news, Bernard says they're still working on solutions in hopes of bringing back the event next year.

"We are still speaking behind the scenes to the folks that had to pull out to see if anybody else is out there, to see if anybody else can increase their sponsorship," said Bernard. "It's a very difficult time."

If you would like to contribute to the festival, you can contact Joshua Bernard at joshua@lumafestival.com.