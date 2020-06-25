More beautiful weather, but…

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. 0-.25” 60% High 78 (76-80) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Turning partly cloudy. Fog. 0-.10” Low 56 (52-58) Wind SW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind W 3-8 mph

Pleasant Thursday with early sunshine. Weather will be pleasant, but with an upper level low over Ontario/Quebec, there will be increasing clouds with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these will linger into the evening.

Quiet weather Friday with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with seasonable temperatures.

Another upper level trough will develop over the northeast this weekend. We'll also have a surface low moving through the Great Lakes. We will be warmer and a little more muggy for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday with a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

