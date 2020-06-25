Pakistan to ground 150 pilots for cheating to get licenses

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s state-run airline says it will ground 150 pilots, accusing them of obtaining licenses by having others take exams for them after a probe into last month’s crash that killed 97 people in Karachi. A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines didn’t give additional details about the cheating but said a process to fire the pilots had been initiated. He says: “We will make it sure that such unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again.” He said the safety of passengers was the airline’s top priority. The move by PIA to ground the pilots comes a day after the country’s aviation minister said 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots had “fake” licenses.