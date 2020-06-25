SC attorney general: Monument protection law constitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top lawyer thinks the state law protecting historic monuments from being torn down or altered without a legislative vote is constitutional. But Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday an additional Heritage Act requirement of a-thirds vote to alter monuments or change building or street names probably would be struck down by judges. The opinion from Wilson’s office is not binding and remains an educated guess on what a judge might do if someone sued over the law. Wilson says he would fight for his opinion in court. Wilson also says he thinks Charleston legally removed a monument to former Vice President John C. Calhoun this week.