Sudan warns window closing in Nile dam dispute, asks UN help

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan has joined Egypt in asking the U.N. Security Council to intervene in a dispute over Ethiopia’s newly built hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, warning that the window for reaching an agreement “is closing by the hour.” Ethiopia says it will begin filling the dam’s reservoir in July. Sudanese Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohammed Abdalla asked the council in a letter to urge leaders of the three countries to demonstrate “political will,” resolve the few remaining issues and reach agreement on use of the river’s waters, which are crucial to all three nations. Egypt also has asked the council to intervene in the dispute amid worries it could escalate into conflict.