Thai police say they have busted major money-laundering ring

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they have broken up a money-laundering ring that transferred a total of 10 billion baht ($323 million), much of it linked to drug trafficking. They believe a Chinese businessman arrested in Bangkok is a key figure in the operation, The suspect owns companies in Thailand that trade with China and allegedly served as fronts for illegal money transfers. Arrest warrants were issued for 109 suspects during the June 16-22 police operation to shut down the network. Police apprehended 74 suspects, while 35 remain at large.