Tucson mayor sticks with police chief after custody death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says the city’s police chief should stay on in his job despite offering to resign over fallout from the death of a Hispanic man in custody. Romero is a Democrat and said in a statement on Thursday that Chief Chris Magnus should not resign. Magnus took Romero by surprise when he offered his resignation during a news conference on Wednesday. Video of the death of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez was shown during the event. Magnus came under fire after Ingram-Lopez’s April death was made public this week. He died handcuffed and placed face-down and covered with a thin blanket. Three involved officers have resigned.