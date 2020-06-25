US says if no arms embargo on Iran it will seek UN sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is threatening to seek to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran if the U.N. Security Council does not approve a resolution that would indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Tehran, which is set to expire in October. He said in Washington that without the arms embargo “Iran will be able to purchase advanced weapons systems and become an arms dealer of choice for terrorists and rogue regimes all throughout the world. This is unacceptable.” Pompeo spoke before two U.S. officials briefed Security Council members Wednesday on the U.S. draft resolution to maintain the arms embargo.