Australian lawmaker investigated in China influence probe

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian state lawmaker was suspended from his party and his home was searched in an investigation of alleged influence by China. The state Labor party leader said police and intelligence officers searched the Sydney home of New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane and also had a warrant for his parliamentary offices. Moselmane has not been charged with any crime and it is not clear what sparked the investigation. He did not speak about the investigation to reporters Friday. He stood down from a leadership role in April after praising Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.