Community celebrates Tim Ward’s birthday, life, legacy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community is remembering Tim Ward with a birthday party. Tim was a member of the Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums Band, and owner of McGirk's Irish Pub.

Ward passed away after battling prostate cancer. This year he would have turned 64 years old. For his family and friends, he will be greatly missed, but they say he touched the lives of so many every day.

"We all supported him so much in all of his ambitions and all the ideas he had. Everybody stood behind him and we were all inspired by him," said Megan Ward, Tim's daughter.

Those who knew Tim say he was full of life and energy, always living life to the fullest.