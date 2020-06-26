Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

(AP) -- The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. has hit an all-time high of 40,000.

This is eclipsing the mark set during the deadliest stretch in late April, a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopenings of their states.

While the increase is believed to reflect, in part, greatly expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the virus is making a comeback, including rising deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country.

Arizona, Texas, Florida and Alabama have gotten hit especially hard.