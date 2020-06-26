Death of missing Glen Aubrey woman ruled accidental

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department tells 12 News the death of 37-year-old Casie Weese has been ruled accidental.

Authorities say she died of hypothermia. There are no signs of trauma or sexual assault, they say.

Weese went missing in the early morning hours of March 1. Police say her husband told them she wandered off after their car got a flat tire.

She was found March 5 in a wooded area between Route 17 East and 434 on the Broome-Tioga County line.