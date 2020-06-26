Democrats fail to override Trump veto on student loan policy

House Democrats have failed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a measure that would have reversed the Education Department’s tough policy on loan forgiveness for students misled by for-profit colleges. The House voted 238-173 on Friday in support of the override measure, coming up short of the two-thirds majority needed to send it to the Senate. It’s a victory for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose policy on student loan disputes was in jeopardy after Congress voted to reverse it in March. It now remains in place and will take effect July 1.