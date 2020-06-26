Family lawyer probing police actions in Black man’s death

DENVER (AP) — The lawyer for the family of Black man who died after being stopped by suburban Denver police last year because he was “being suspicious,” said Friday she and his relatives have been conducting their own investigation of an official inquiry that cleared three white police officers. Mari Newman told The Associated Press on Friday she is suspicious of government investigations of alleged police misconduct. She spoke a day after Gov. Jared Polis appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser to re-investigate and possibly prosecute the officers involved in Elijah McClain’s death. The case has attracted national attention following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.