Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton says he’s tired of hosting video conference calls with his players and is ready to get back to work as the MLB plots a return next month. Shelton is tackling a series of issues he couldn’t have imagined when the Pirates hired him last winter. Shelton must help his players navigate the 108-page safety protocol designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He’s also in the process of finding ways to support players who may want to speak out about social justice issues. The Pirates begin spring training 2.0 at PNC Park on July 1.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021. Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021. The 2021 inductees will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR hopes news fans will join as the sport makes a greater push for racial equality. NASCAR will eventually have to wrestle with whatever headaches are caused by the stubborn Confederate flag holdouts once the gates are again open to all fans. They could get a taste next month when 30,000 fans will be allowed at the All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. At Pocono Raceway this weekend, fans are again barred from attending.