Iraqi forces arrest men suspected of attacks targeting US

BAGHDAD (AP) — IThe Iraqi military says security forces arrested over a dozen men with ties to an Iran-backed militia suspected of a spate of rocket attacks against the U.S. presence in Iraq. The arrests marked a bold move by the government to crack down on groups that have long been a source of tension for U.S.-Iraq relations. A raid by Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service was carried out late Thursday in Baghdad’s Dora neighborhood. At least 14 men were arrested, according to three Iraqi security officials.