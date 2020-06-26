Israeli military says 2 Gaza rockets hit southern Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired two rockets into southern Israel, shattering months of near-total calm. In response, Israeli aircraft hit two military facilities for Hamas. There have been no reports of injuries in either incident and no Palestinian militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire late Friday. The firing comes a day after Gaza’s Hamas rulers warned of violence over Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Tensions are simmering in the Palestinian territories over Israel’s annexation plans, including the strategically important Jordan Valley. The annexation would effectively dash Palestinian hopes of establishing a viable state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem.