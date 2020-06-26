Kosovo president, indicted for war crimes, heads back home

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The president of Kosovo is heading back to his country after pulling out of a White House meeting due to his indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity. President Hashim Thaci had already left for Washington and was in Austria when the charges stemming from the 1990s armed conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces were announced. Thaci landed at Tirana International Airport in Albania on Friday and was said to be on his way to Kosovo by car. The president said on Facebook that he would address the people of Kosovo from his office on Sunday evening.