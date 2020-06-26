Libya oil company: Russian mercenaries enter major oilfield

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s national oil company says Russian and other foreign mercenaries have entered the country’s largest oil field in an attempt to thwart the resumption of halted oil production in the war-torn country. The company said on Friday that the mercenaries met with the guards of the vast Sharara oilfield, which is controlled by eastern-based military commander Khalifa Hifter. The guards helped shut down oil production early this year when Hifter-allied tribes led a blockade of Libya’s oil ports––a challenge to the authority of their rivals, the U.N.-supported government based in Tripoli, the capital. While Libya has Africa’s largest oil reserves, it’s been unable to produce or export oil since then.