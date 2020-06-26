More fragments from 1952 crash in Alaska found in glacier

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — A military excavation at a glacier north of Anchorage has retrieved about 480 bags of fragments of human remains from a 1952 plane crash. The military every summer since 2012 has scouted Colony Glacier to search for remains and wreckage after the C-124 Globemaster slammed into Mount Gannett, killing all 52 onboard. The remains were not retrieved at the time, and the wreckage over the years slid down the mountain and became part of the glacier. The fragments undergo DNA testing to see if they match those on board. Since 2012, all but nine families have received some remains.