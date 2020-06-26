Nevada, Energy Department settle fight over secret plutonium

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has ended a 2-year legal battle with the U.S. Department of Energy over the secret shipment of weapons grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas. The state said Friday it would drop its lawsuit after the government agreed to remove the radioactive material already trucked to Nevada and abandon any future plans to send more. Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement it was a significant victory in the effort to keep weapons grade material out of the state. Nevada said the shipment of one-half ton of the material from South Carolina in 2018 amounted to a secret plutonium smuggling operation.