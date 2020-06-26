Opposition poised to win Malawi’s fresh presidential vote

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — The opposition looks poised to win a historic presidential election in Malawi, where a court overturned the original vote last year citing widespread irregularities including the use of correction fluid on ballots. This is just the second time in Africa that a court has overturned a presidential election, following a ruling on Kenya’s vote in 2017. Malawi’s state broadcaster on Thursday night said opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera was leading with 59% with all votes counted, while President Peter Mutharika had 38%. But the electoral commission said the official announcement is expected in the next 36 to 48 hours.