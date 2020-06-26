Putin, Macron discuss closer cooperation in video call

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed international crises and vowed to cooperate more closely on tackling global challenges in a video call. Putin noted the need to pool efforts to combat common threats such as the coronavirus pandemic, international terrorism and climate change. He added that Friday’s call offered a chance to discuss the crises in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the situation in the Balkans among other issues. Macron’s office said the meeting is part of the outreach effort he launched last August to try to thaw relations with Russia damaged since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.