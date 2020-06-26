Report: Cuomo says New York may not hold state fair this year

(WBNG/WSTM) -- On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is "not in the position" to hold a state fair this summer due to the coronavirus.

Cuomo made the announcement in a conference call Friday.

However, the governor said the state is not officially cancelling the fair, but rather, the state is still looking into whether or not the fair should be held.

Cuomo says a final decision on the state fair will be made in the coming weeks.

The fair is scheduled for August 21 to Sept. 7.