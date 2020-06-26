Reporter at Trump’s Tulsa rally tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A journalist who covered President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said on Twitter he was notified Friday of his positive test result. Monies said he was inside the BOK Center in Tulsa for about six hours on Saturday during Trump’s rally. Monies said he was wearing a mask and mostly following social distancing guidelines. Monies was never near Trump and spent most of the time around other journalists. He said an epidemiologist who contacted him said it’s difficult to determine exactly when he contracted the virus.