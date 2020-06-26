Severe thunderstorms could develop Saturday

Tonight: Clear early. Chance of rain west of I-81 after 4am. Thunder possible. Rain could be heavy. Wind: Light Low: 55-61

Saturday: 70% chance of showers and storms. Very muggy and breezy. Any storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain and damaging wind are the highest threats with any storms. Tornado chances are LOW, but not zero. Partly cloudy later in the day. The most likely timing of any severe weather will be in the afternoon. Wind: S->NW 10-17G25 High: 75-80

Saturday Night: 40% chance of some showers or a storm. Wind: Light Low: 61-66





Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather brings us through the evening before more clouds arrive toward morning with the chance of rain. Overnight lows stay in the mid and upper 50s close to 60. Any shower activity likely holds off until after about 4am west of I81. There could be some thunder with heavy rain depending on the migration track of a thunderstorm cluster expected to move through the eastern Great Lakes and Ontario.



Winds increase Saturday as a low pressure system slide through. The SPC has our area in the MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk of severe weather. There is a lot of uncertainty in our severe chances given expected morning rain and clouds. If the clouds linger, instability will be lessened and fuel for storms will be lower. If clouds clear out, instability skyrockets and severe potential rises, too. The cold front crosses later in the day and will be the impetus for any severe weather. Either way, please be Weather Aware Saturday in case severe weather does develop. Most likely threats from any storms are damaging wind and heavy rain. A tornado is possible, but the chance is lower than damaging straight line winds. The ‘most likely’timing of any severe weather would be in the afternoon. It will be very muggy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The chance of rain Saturday is around 70%.



Some lingering showers or a storm are possible Sunday, too. Highs stay in the upper 70s. The chance of rain is 40%.

Partial sun visits Monday. We’re thinking a dry forecast for now. A cut-off low pressure system is forecast to develop over the NEUS late Monday through Thursday. Due to expected placement, daily, mainly afternoon and early evening, rain chances are around 30%-40%. Highs stay in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s. By next Friday highs could get back to the mid 80s.



