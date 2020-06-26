SUNY Broome reaches fundraising goal for Student Emergency Fund

(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome and the Broome Community College Foundation have successfully met and exceeded their goal of raising $50,000 before the end of June.

The money is going toward the Student Emergency Fund. Students will be able to apply to the fund in the fall and can receive up to $500 for personal expenses.

"Needing extra gas for your car, car broke down, transportation is an issue, had to hire childcare, our students have children and families," said Broome Community College Foundation Executive Director Cathy Williams.

Since SUNY Broome met the $50,000 goal, the SUNY Impact Foundation will also match that donation, promising $100,000 total. According to the foundation, the community, alumni, staff, and even students stepped up to donate. Williams says the money should alleviate the burden of choosing between paying bills and attending class.

"It's certainly not easy to get an education and manage a household, and a lot of our students lost part-time jobs in the service sector industry," said Williams.

To learn more about the Student Emergency Fund and donate, visit their website.