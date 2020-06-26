Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

MONDRAGONE, Italy (AP) — The governor of a southern Italian region is insisting that the Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage virus spread, Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca told reporters Friday that the national civil protection agency should deliver groceries to the occupants of the apartments in Mondragone. Some 50 cases have been confirmed. The south has been spared the high numbers of coronavirus cases that have ravaged northern Italy. De Luca says if infection numbers rise, he’ll lock down all of Mondragone.