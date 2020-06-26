Toronto cop convicted in beating of Black man who lost eye

TORONTO (AP) — A Toronto police officer has been found guilty of assault in the beating of a young Black man who lost an eye when he was arrested in 2016. Prosecutors alleged Constable Michael Theriault and his brother Christian chased Dafonte Miller in the early hours of the morning, cornering the then 19-year-old between two homes in Whitby, Ontario, and beating him so badly with a pipe that his left eye burst. The Theriaults pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in relation to the Dec. 28, 2016, incident and its aftermath. The judge convicted the officer and acquitted the brother.