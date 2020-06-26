Weekend Thunderstorms

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Morning showers. Low 58 (56-60) Wind S 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .25-1.00” 70% High 80 (78-82) Wind SW 5-10 mph

Quiet weather Friday with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with seasonable temperatures. Clouds will increase and we'll mention showers, but these will occur early Saturday morning.

Another upper level trough will develop over the northeast this weekend. We'll also have a surface low moving through the Great Lakes. We will be warmer and a little more muggy for Saturday. We'll be watching for the potential for strong thunderstorms Saturday with some lingering showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday. We stay mild Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers. Partly cloudy Thursday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.