4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday. The square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Authorities say one of the men, 20-year-old Connor Matthew Judd of Washington, D.C., appeared Saturday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.