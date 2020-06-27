Alabama officer fired over post of protester in rifle scope

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says one of his officers has been fired after posting a photo on social media that depicted a protester in the crosshairs of a rifle scope. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday. AL.com reports that the officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Protesters torched the restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the restaurant parking lot. Derzis says that Snow admitted to the post.