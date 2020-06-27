Biden campaign says 36% of senior staff are people of color

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s campaign says more than a third of its senior staff are people of color. The campaign said Saturday that 36% of its senior staff are people of color, but didn’t disclose how much of its overall campaign staff are people of color. The campaign also notes that women are in the majority of both the campaign’s senior staff and its full staff. It shared staff diversity data after facing pressure to answer questions on the issue. Biden has faced questions over the diversity of his staff since the Democratic primary. The questions have reemerged in recent weeks as the nation plunged into a discussion surrounding systemic racism.