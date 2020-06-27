Cancellation doesn’t stop church from celebrating their heritage

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- While Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church was forced to cancel their annual Ukrainian Festival due to the coronavirus, that didn't stop them from celebrating with some food.

The church held a drive up takeout dinner on Saturday, offering favorites such as pierogi, halupki, soup, and even raffle tickets with all proceeds going toward the church.

Organizers say while the event was missing the cultural education aspect of the traditional festival, it's still important for church members to celebrate their heritage in any way they can.

"We're proud of where our parents came from, where our grandparents came from, for some of our parishioners even great grandparents, what it means for them, the fact that we still exist in as a smaller community within the Southern Tier community," said lead pastor Father Teodor Czabala.

Czabala told 12 News that the parish may hold more takeout events like this later in the summer, but he's looking forward to holding their full festival next year.