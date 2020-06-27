Ethiopia says set to begin filling disputed dam in 2 weeks

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia says it is set to begin filling a $4.6 billion hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile within the next two weeks and that construction will continue, hours after the leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to return to talks aimed at reaching an accord over its operation. Egypt and Sudan had said Ethiopia would refrain from filling the dam next month until the countries reached a deal. Ethiopia has hinged its development ambitions on the colossal dam, describing it as a crucial lifeline to bring millions out of poverty. Egypt relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies.