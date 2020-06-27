Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton says he’s tired of hosting video conference calls with his players and is ready to get back to work as the MLB plots a return next month. Shelton is tackling a series of issues he couldn’t have imagined when the Pirates hired him last winter. Shelton must help his players navigate the 108-page safety protocol designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He’s also in the process of finding ways to support players who may want to speak out about social justice issues. The Pirates begin spring training 2.0 at PNC Park on July 1.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Pocono Raceway is set to hold two NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend without any fans. One race is Saturday, and the race on Sunday comes with a twist. The field for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are 5-1 favorites on Saturday.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation. Wallace says he is bothered that “somebody still knows how to tie a noose.”