Malawi leader blasts vote rerun as opposition poised to win

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s president is calling the historic re-run of the presidential election “the worst in Malawi’s history” but urges the country to move on peacefully as it awaits official results of a vote the opposition is poised to win. It was President Peter Mutharika’s first public comment since Tuesday’s vote. A court unanimously overturned his 2019 election victory, citing widespread irregularities including the use of correction fluid on ballots. It was just the second time in Africa that a court has overturned a presidential election, following a ruling on Kenya’s vote in 2017.