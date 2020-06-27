New Israeli espionage TV series tackles shadow war with Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest hit TV series takes the viewers straight into the heart of the country’s archenemy Iran. “Tehran” tells the story of a young Mossad operative tasked with hacking into and disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor so the Israeli military can carry out an airstrike. But when the mission goes wrong, the agent goes rogue, falls in love with a local pro-democracy activist and rediscovers her Iranian roots in the city of her birth. It’s a story arc that touches on many of the region’s most pressing fault lines. It’s also the latest in the golden age of Israeli television, with Apple TV+ purchasing the rights to the eight-part series.