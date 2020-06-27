Nurses, doctors feel strain as virus races through Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — After weeks of anxiously waiting and preparing, Arizona nurses and doctors find themselves on the front line as the coronavirus rips through the state. It’s one of the world’s newest coronavirus hot spots. The trickle of a few virus patients in March became a steady increase two weeks after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ended a stay-home order in mid-May, and is now a scourge with no end in sight. For younger nurses, some of the hardest deaths are young, previously healthy patients who succumb, including a woman under age 25 who died in Scottsdale. One nurse said she’s never seen so many deaths.