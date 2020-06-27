NYS Police arrest three men for illegal fireworks

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police said they have arrested three men after finding illegal fireworks in their vehicle.

Authorities say Leon P. Tyron and Garett R. Lavalley, both from Wolcott, NY, have been charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks.

Police also said a third person was charged with a violation level offense for Possessing a Firework or Dangerous Firework.

The incident happened around noon on Saturday, June 27 on I-81 in Kirkwood.

A trooper on scene saw Tyron commit a vehicle and traffic violation, where an investigation uncovered $900 worth of illegal fireworks.

All three individuals were arrested, processed and have issued appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court for July 15.

In addition to these arrests, NYS Police also arrested a woman for illegal fireworks on Friday, June 26.