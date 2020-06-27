NYSDOH asked to investigative possible COVID-19 exposure in Westchester County

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed the State Department of Health to investigate the potential COVID-19 exposure at a high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County.

An official press release said a person who had recently traveled to Florida, and attended the Horace Greeley High School ceremony, began showing symptoms from COVID-19, and then tested positive.

Officials say four more individuals in attendance have since tested positive for the coronavirus. The release also stated those individuals had contact with the person who first tested positive.

"The pandemic is far from over and we need stay vigilant," Cuomo said. "We're prepared to do the aggressive testing and contact tracing required to slow, and ultimately control any potential clusters of new cases like the one in Westchester County."

Cuomo has also issued a new executive order which makes state employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25 to be ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave.

The Department of Health and the Westchester County Health Department are working with officials from Horace Greeley to identify those who attended the ceremony, as well as any gatherings that may have happened afterwards.