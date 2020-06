OWEGO (WBNG) - Owego Free Academy graduation ceremonies will now take place Sunday, June 28 at 9 a.m and 10 a.m.

In a press release, the school cited weather as the reason for the postponement.

The school says the ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Owego Apalachin Central School District's YouTube channel.

OFA held three ceremonies on Friday night. Video for those ceremonies can also be found on their YouTube channel.