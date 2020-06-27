Severe threat remains low this evening

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a few lingering showers overnight. Wind: W 3-6 mph. Low; 63 (60-65)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe a gusty storm. Wind: NW 3-8 mph. High: 78 (75-80)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 4-8 mph. Low: 60 (57-61)

Forecast Discussion

The steadiest rain that we will see today has passed through the area. Now, over the next few hours we could see a few scattered showers and maybe an isolated gusty storm or two. The severe weather threat has lowered from yesterday, but is not zero. Main threats over the next few hours will be heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Overnight, we will have just the slight chance of some lingering showers and we stay on the mild side with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Some showers and storms are also possible on Sunday, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday is looking dry as of right now with highs once again staying in the upper 70s. A cut-off low pressure system is expected to develop over the Northeast late Monday through Thursday. This will bring us daily rain chances through Friday. None of these days are looking like a total washout. We're just expecting some typical summer-like scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be near 80, and lows will be near 60.

By the 4th of July weekend, high temperatures could get back up into the mid 80s.