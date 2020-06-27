Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. Officials did not immediately release information about the Saturday night shooting at Jefferson Square Park. Video posted on social media appeared to show at least one person being treated for a gunshot wound. The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant.