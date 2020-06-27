Southern Tier AIDS Program offers home testing kit for HIV

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier AIDS program is reminding everyone that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, you can, and should, still get tested.

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. STAP said while the pandemic has made it challenging to continue providing HIV testing to the community, they offer testing kits that you can use right in your own home.

The tests use a mouth swab rather than a finger prick to get results. STAP will mail you a testing kit and then walk you through the process either online or over the phone, staying with you for the three to five minutes that it takes to get a result.

"We can sit there with somebody while they are testing, talk about how to keep them safe," said STAP Executive Director John Barry. "If they need medical treatment we can help them set that up with a physician as well."

Barry says that while improvements in testing and treatment since the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980's have been a good thing, it's important to continue raising awareness about HIV and AIDS until there is a permanent cure.

If you'd like to order a test kit, you can do so by contacting STAP at 607-651-917.