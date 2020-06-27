 Skip to Content

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday. Robert Trump’s lawyers filed a second injunction request Friday in New York Supreme Court in Dutchess County. They say Mary Trump signed a confidentiality agreement in a legal settlement two decades ago that bars her from publishing the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Her lawyer called the new legal filing another attempt by the Trump family to obtain unconstitutional prior restraint.

