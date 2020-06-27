New York State Police arrest woman for illegal fireworks

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police said they have arrested a woman for unlawfully dealing with fireworks.

Holly M. Cornell of Berkshire, NY was arrested for the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks.

Police say a trooper witnessed Cornell make a vehicle and traffic violation on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood on Friday afternoon.

An investigation was done with the assistance of K9 Matti, and troopers found over $2000 worth of illegal fireworks in Cornell's possession.

According to an official press release, Cornell has been released on appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court on July 7.