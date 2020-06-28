9th Annual Hiawatha Invitational is a hole-in-one

APALACHIN (WBNG) - The 9th Annual Hiawatha Invitational wrapped up at the Links at Hiawatha Landing on Sunday.

The invitational consisted of 172 players teeing off throughout the course of the day. The two-day event was condensed to Sunday only because of Saturday's rain.

Course general manager, Jonathan Bump, said the invitational followed all social distancing guidelines throughout the day.

Bump told 12 News that getting players back on the course was important for their big event of the Summer.

"I think it's the one big event every year that we run ourselves, and it's a great combination of our membership and general public play," said Bump.